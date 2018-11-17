SDSU Defeats USD for the 10th Time in a Row

It was all Jacks from the start to the end on Saturday as SDSU defeated in state rival USD 49-27.

SDSU ended the first quarter up 28-7 and didn't look back the rest of the game making all the plays necessary to secure yet another win over USD.

This marks the 10th game in a row that SDSU was victorious over the Coyotes.

SDSU improved to 8-2 on the season and most likely will be a top 8 seed in the upcoming FCS Playoffs which would mean they secure a home game as well.

USD ends their season 4-7 and 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference.