The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University both suffered the same fate on Saturday as they both saw their football teams lose.

SDSU fell short of a win on the road against the University of Northern Iowa 24-9 as the offense for the Jacks could never get going.

The bright spot of the day came when kicker Chase Vinatieri knocked in a 57-yard field goal that tied an SDSU record.

SDSU will travel on the road to play Illinois State next Saturday

The USD football team endured the same fate as the Jacks as they lost on the road as well.

USD fell to Youngstown State 29-17 as Bo Pelini was able to get the best of Bob Nielson and the Coyotes.

The Coyotes will host the #1 ranked NDSU Bison next Saturday at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.