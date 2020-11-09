The South Dakota High School Activities Association has provided an update regarding general ticket sales for the upcoming state football championships.

Earlier today (November 9), the SDHSAA postponed the sale of tickets to the general public due to high demand. The SDHSAA and the University of South Dakota will host fans as part of the championship games, but the number of tickets will be limited.

The schools that qualified for the championship games were given the first opportunity for their fans and parents to purchase tickets. That was done through an early presale. Any leftover tickets will be open to the general public.

General public tickets will now go on sale at 5:00 PM on November 9. According to the SDHSAA, tickets will be available for purchase through the USD ticket office at 605-677-5959 or by email at tickets@usd.edu.

Fans are asked to be patient while attempting to purchase tickets. If nobody is available to take your call, it is asked that you leave a voicemail or send an email to inquire about tickets.

The SDHSAA also confirmed that there will be day-of walkup sales available for each game. If tickets become sold out, the SDHSAA will make an announcement regarding the game. It is still highly suggested that fans purchase tickets ahead of time.

COVID-19 protocols will still be followed for the championship games. Fans will be required to wear a mask to enter the DakotaDome and all seating will be situated in pods.

For more information about the schools that qualified and the schedule of events, click here.