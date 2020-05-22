The SDHSAA has announced that it will hold a special meeting on May 28 that will discuss summer contact guidelines for high school sports and football classifications.

Recently, the NFHS announced guidelines for high school sports in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now the SDHSAA will discuss those guidelines and determine whether summer contact will happen for high school sports.

In a press release sent out, the SDHSAA summer contact guidelines would be in effect from June 1-July 31 and are based on current conditions. Those guidelines can change if the COVID-19 situation changes. They also acknowledge that some areas of the state may not be able to return as quickly as others, but the goal is to get kids back to activities and athletics as soon as they can in as safe of a way possible.

Schools would begin in "Phase 1" which is in line with Governor Kristi Noem's "back to normal plan." This plan includes pre-workout screenings, limitations on gatherings, and low-risk activities getting back to practices with distancing guidelines in place. Medium-risk (Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Tennis, One-Act) and high-risk (Football, Wrestling, Competitive Dance/Cheer) activities can focus on individual drills and weight training. If cases over 14 days remain in a downward or flatted state, schools can progress to "Phase 2" for the next 14 days. Then on to "Phase 3" and so forth. A full breakdown for what each phase details and allows can be found here.

As part of the special meeting, the Board of Directors will also discuss the formation of a special committee that will look at football classifications. Previously, the football advisory committee voted to go to the Board of Directors to ask to extend the discussion to coaches, administrators, and athletic directors. The board will look into that request, but Executive Director of the SDHSAA noted in an email that they will also consider "other action in regards to the football classification."

The entire SDHSAA meeting will be live-streamed on its website starting at 10:00 AM on May 28.