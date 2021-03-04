SDHSAA Releases 2021 South Dakota High School Football Schedules

Class alignments have been set, and now football schedules for the 2021 high school football season have been announced!

The South Dakota High School Activities Association announced football schedules for 2021. Traditionally, the football schedules are used for a two-year enrollment cycle that would see the second year (2022) using the same order of games with home and away switched.

Sioux Falls Jefferson has been granted full entry into varsity athletics starting in the fall of 2021. Jefferson will play its first-ever football game as part of "Week 2" against Washington at Howard Wood Field. The Cavaliers will be members of 11AAA.

Get our free mobile app

Class 11AAA this season will also be slightly modified. Nine teams will be in the highest class of football South Dakota has to offer. Each team will play the eight other 11AAA teams, and then one game against an opponent from 11AA.

A slight change announced by the SDHSAA in terms of scheduling is that games are permitted to be played on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday of the scheduled week. Teams are being asked to play one Thursday or Saturday game. Not every game will be played on Friday night.

Here are the metro-area 11AAA schedules for 2021. Games begin the weekend of August 27, 2021.

Brandon Valley

@ RC Stevens

vs. Jefferson

@ Roosevelt

@ O'Gorman

vs. Washington

vs. Lincoln

@ Mitchell

vs. RC Central

vs. Harrisburg

Harrisburg

vs. Pierre

vs. O'Gorman

@ Lincoln

vs. Washington

@ Roosevelt

@ RC Stevens

vs. RC Central

vs. Jefferson

@ Brandon Valley

O'Gorman

vs. Roosevelt

@ Harrisburg

@ Washington

vs. Brandon Valley

vs. Lincoln

@ RC Central

vs. RC Stevens

vs. Huron

@ Jefferson

Jefferson

vs.Washington

@ Brandon Valley

vs. RC Stevens

@ Yankton

@ RC Central

vs. Roosevelt

@ Lincoln

@ Harrisburg

vs. O'Gorman

Lincoln

@ RC Central

vs. Watertown

vs. Harrisburg

vs. RC Stevens

@ O'Gorman

@ Brandon Valley

vs. Jefferson

@ Roosevelt

@ Washington

Roosevelt

@ O'Gorman

@ RC Stevens

vs. Brandon Valley

vs. RC Central

vs. Harrisburg

@ Jefferson

vs. Washington

vs. Lincoln

@ Aberdeen Central

Washington

@ Jefferson

vs. RC Central

vs. O'Gorman

@ Harrisburg

@ Brandon Valley

vs. Brookings

@ Roosevelt

@ RC Stevens

vs. Lincoln

To see all football schedules for every team in South Dakota, click here.