SDHSAA Honors 347 Teams for Spring 2020 Academic Achievement Awards
347 athletic and fine arts programs from around South Dakota have been honored by the South Dakota High School Activities Association for academic achievement during the 2020 spring season.
Each year, the SDHSAA honors teams from around the state during the fall, winter, and spring sports seasons for academic achievement. For each program to be honored, the group must obtain a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
The spring season was canceled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop academics. Kids around the state continued to finish the school year remotely, and those that would have participated in groups had their GPA counted towards that team/program.
From the Sioux Falls area, 47 athletic programs made the list between Roosevelt, O'Gorman, Washington, Brandon Valley, Tea Area, and Sioux Falls Christian.
Brandon Valley
- Boys Tennis Team
- Boys Track & Field Team
- Girls Golf Team
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Large Group Band
- Large Group Chorus
- Large Group Orchestra
- Student Council
- Yearbook
O'Gorman
- All-State Jazz Band
- Boys Tennis Team
- Boys Track & Field Team
- Girls Golf Team
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Large Group Band
- Large Group Chorus
- Large Group Orchestra
- Newspaper
- Student Council
- Yearbook
SF Christian
- All-State Jazz Band
- Large Group Band
- Large Group Chorus
- Student Council
- Yearbook
SF Roosevelt
- All-State Jazz Band
- Boys Tennis Team
- Girls Golf Team
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Large Group Band
- Large Group Chorus
- Student Council
SF Washington
- Boys Tennis Team
- Boys Track & Field Team
- Girls Golf Team
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Large Group Band
- Large Group Chorus
- Large Group Orchestra
- Newspaper
- Student Council
- Yearbook
Tea Area
- Boys Track & Field Team
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Newspaper
- Student Council
- Yearbook
The full list of programs from around South Dakota can be found here.