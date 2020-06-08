347 athletic and fine arts programs from around South Dakota have been honored by the South Dakota High School Activities Association for academic achievement during the 2020 spring season.

Each year, the SDHSAA honors teams from around the state during the fall, winter, and spring sports seasons for academic achievement. For each program to be honored, the group must obtain a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

The spring season was canceled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop academics. Kids around the state continued to finish the school year remotely, and those that would have participated in groups had their GPA counted towards that team/program.

From the Sioux Falls area, 47 athletic programs made the list between Roosevelt, O'Gorman, Washington, Brandon Valley, Tea Area, and Sioux Falls Christian.

Brandon Valley

Boys Tennis Team

Boys Track & Field Team

Girls Golf Team

Girls Track & Field Team

Large Group Band

Large Group Chorus

Large Group Orchestra

Student Council

Yearbook

O'Gorman

All-State Jazz Band

Boys Tennis Team

Boys Track & Field Team

Girls Golf Team

Girls Track & Field Team

Large Group Band

Large Group Chorus

Large Group Orchestra

Newspaper

Student Council

Yearbook

SF Christian

All-State Jazz Band

Large Group Band

Large Group Chorus

Student Council

Yearbook

SF Roosevelt

All-State Jazz Band

Boys Tennis Team

Girls Golf Team

Girls Track & Field Team

Large Group Band

Large Group Chorus

Student Council

SF Washington

Boys Tennis Team

Boys Track & Field Team

Girls Golf Team

Girls Track & Field Team

Large Group Band

Large Group Chorus

Large Group Orchestra

Newspaper

Student Council

Yearbook

Tea Area

Boys Track & Field Team

Girls Track & Field Team

Newspaper

Student Council

Yearbook

The full list of programs from around South Dakota can be found here.