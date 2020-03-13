The SDHSAA has announced that they are postponing high school state basketball tournaments at the request of Governor Kristi Noem.

Dan Swartos of the SDHSAA sent out a press release stating that the Class B Girls tournament that began on Thursday will be stopped and postponed. The statement also says that next week's scheduled Class AA, A, and B tournaments are also postponed to a later time. The postponements are in accordance to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"At the request of Governor Noem, the remainder of the SDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball tournament is postponed. In addition, all SDHSAA state basketball tournaments for next weekend, along with the Visual Arts competition, are also��postponed. The Student Council Convention, all Region music contests, and All-State Band scheduled for later this month are canceled.

This is a difficult decision and comes amid constant conversation and information sharing between the SDHSAA, the Governor’s Office, and the Department of Health. We will evaluate the future of the postponed events in concert with those same entities. The safety of everyone involved is our foremost concern, followed by exploring all options to provide the student-athlete with the opportunity to finish their season.

We thank everyone for their patience and understanding in a very difficult time, and we apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.

Dan Swartos, SDHSAA Executive Director"

As of now, there is no timetable as to when the tournaments could resume or take place.

