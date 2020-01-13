SDHSAA Fall 2019 Academic Achievement Award Recipients Announced
The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced its academic achievement team award winners for the Fall 2019 season.
The SDSHAA Academic Achievement Team Awards are given to varsity sports and fine arts programs that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher. These awards are given out for each season during the school year.
70 different teams from the Metro Conference were honored on this semesters list. Brandon Valley has a conference-high 18 teams on the list. O'Gorman and Washington both had 14 qualify, while Lincoln and Roosevelt both added 12. The full list of activities honored for the Metro Conference is listed below.
Brandon Valley (18)
- Competitive Dance Team
- Competitive Cheer Team
- Girls Soccer Team
- Volleyball Team
- Oral Interpretation
- Football Team
- All-State Orchestra
- All-State Chorus
- Boys Cross Country Team
- Girls Cross Country Team
- Football Cheerleaders
- Boys Golf Team
- Girls Tennis Team
- Boys Soccer Team
O'Gorman (14)
- Competitive Cheer Team
- Competitive Dance Team
- Volleyball Team
- Oral Interpretation
- Football Cheerleaders
- Girls Soccer Team
- Boys Soccer Team
- Boys Golf Team
- All-State Orchestra
- All-State Chorus
- Boys Cross Country Team
- Girls Tennis Team
- Girls Cross Country Team
- Football Team
Washington (14)
- Girls Tennis Team
- Boys Cross Country Team
- Competitive Dance Team
- Volleyball Team
- Oral Interpretation
- Boys Soccer Team
- Girls Soccer Team
- Boys Golf Team
- All-State Orchestra
- All-State Chorus
- Competitive Cheer Team
- Girls Cross Country Team
- Football Cheerleaders
- Football Team
Lincoln (12)
- Competitive Cheer Team
- Football Cheerleaders
- All-State Orchestra
- Girls Soccer Team
- Boys Soccer Team
- Competitive Dance Team
- All-State Chorus
- Boys Cross Country Team
- Girls Cross Country Team
- Boys Golf Team
- Girls Tennis Team
- Volleyball Team
Roosevelt (12)
- Competitive Dance Team
- All-State Orchestra
- All-State Chorus
- Girls Soccer Team
- Boys Soccer Team
- Girls Tennis Team
- Girls Cross Country Team
- Competitive Cheer Team
- Football Cheerleaders
- Boys Golf Team
- Volleyball Team
- Boys Cross Country Team
All of the teams selected for the Fall 2019 season can be found through the SDHSAA website.