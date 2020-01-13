SDHSAA Fall 2019 Academic Achievement Award Recipients Announced

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced its academic achievement team award winners for the Fall 2019 season.

The SDSHAA Academic Achievement Team Awards are given to varsity sports and fine arts programs that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher. These awards are given out for each season during the school year.

70 different teams from the Metro Conference were honored on this semesters list. Brandon Valley has a conference-high 18 teams on the list. O'Gorman and Washington both had 14 qualify, while Lincoln and Roosevelt both added 12. The full list of activities honored for the Metro Conference is listed below.

Brandon Valley (18)

Competitive Dance Team

Competitive Cheer Team

Girls Soccer Team

Volleyball Team

Oral Interpretation

Football Team

All-State Orchestra

All-State Chorus

Boys Cross Country Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Football Cheerleaders

Boys Golf Team

Girls Tennis Team

Boys Soccer Team

O'Gorman (14)

Competitive Cheer Team

Competitive Dance Team

Volleyball Team

Oral Interpretation

Football Cheerleaders

Girls Soccer Team

Boys Soccer Team

Boys Golf Team

All-State Orchestra

All-State Chorus

Boys Cross Country Team

Girls Tennis Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Football Team

Washington (14)

Girls Tennis Team

Boys Cross Country Team

Competitive Dance Team

Volleyball Team

Oral Interpretation

Boys Soccer Team

Girls Soccer Team

Boys Golf Team

All-State Orchestra

All-State Chorus

Competitive Cheer Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Football Cheerleaders

Football Team

Lincoln (12)

Competitive Cheer Team

Football Cheerleaders

All-State Orchestra

Girls Soccer Team

Boys Soccer Team

Competitive Dance Team

All-State Chorus

Boys Cross Country Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Boys Golf Team

Girls Tennis Team

Volleyball Team

Roosevelt (12)

Competitive Dance Team

All-State Orchestra

All-State Chorus

Girls Soccer Team

Boys Soccer Team

Girls Tennis Team

Girls Cross Country Team

Competitive Cheer Team

Football Cheerleaders

Boys Golf Team

Volleyball Team

Boys Cross Country Team

All of the teams selected for the Fall 2019 season can be found through the SDHSAA website.