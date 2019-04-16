SDHSAA Board of Directors Sends Proposals to a Final Vote in June

The SDHSAA Board of Directors has elected to push forward ending the combined basketball tournaments, implementing instant replay, and having state football in Brookings.

This past Monday (April 15), the SDHSAA gathered for its first readings of all the proposals that were passed through the activities directors for specific sports. Three topics were the hot discussion as they were talked about, those being the combined basketball tournaments, instant replay, and state football in Brookings. The board has elected to move all three of those to the final vote in June.

If passed, the combined state basketball tournaments for Class AA and A would come to an end at the start of the 2020-2021 season. Class AA has been a combined event for the past four seasons, while A gave it a shot for the first time this past March. Splitting the events again would make one girl's weekend and one boy's weekend. Class AA boys would, more than likely, be split still between Rapid City and Sioux Falls, however Class AA girls would, again more than likely, be moved to cities such as Brookings, Huron, and Watertown. Class A would also go back to its former schedule and rotations.

Instant replay has become a huge topic of conversation in the sports of football and basketball following the Class AA football championship game, and the Class AA boys semifinal contest between O'Gorman and Yankton. The football instant replay bill has passed the first reading by the Board of Directors and will continue to a final vote. The basketball bill was introduced late and has been approved to move forward to a vote in June. Both are steps to bringing instant replay into both sports.

State football is one step closer to being in Brookings this upcoming season. Everything was discussed yesterday (April 15) from the cost of parking to the weather that could take place. The contract has been examined and debated, and the SDHSAA has decided to move forward with the proposal.

The SDHSAA has outlined that the cost to use Dana J. Dkyhouse Stadium in Brookings will cost the association $12,000 over two days compared to $50,000 to rent the DakotaDome in Vermillion. All championship games, however, would have to be played over two days instead of the standard three with four games being played on Thursday (11:00 AM, 1:45 PM, 4:30 PM, and 7:15 PM), and three on Friday (1:30 PM, 4:15 PM, 7:00 PM). All of the specific details regarding Brookings hosting state football can be found here .

All three will move on to the final SDHSAA Board of Directors meeting for one last vote. If the proposals are approved at that meeting then they will be implemented. The meeting is scheduled to take place on June 6, 2019.