The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced times and its plan to host fans at the upcoming state football championships.

In what has been as not-normal of a year as we've experienced, the state football championships will somewhat bring us back to normalcy. The DakotaDome in Vermillion will play host to all seven classes after a one-year break due to construction. This year will see the games played over three days, like normal, instead of two like last year.

All three nine-man classes will play its championship games on Thursday, November 12. 9AA will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by 9B at 3:00 PM, and finishing with 9A at 7:00 PM.

Friday, November will play host to Class 11B and 11AA. The 11B final will be held at 2:00 PM with 11AA at 7:00 PM.

Two championship games will also be played on Saturday, November 14. Class 11A will take the field at 2:00 PM. Class 11AAA will closeout state football at 7:00 PM.

The SDHSAA has also announced that fans will be allowed to attend the state football championships, but the number of fans will be limited. Tickets will be sold game-by-game and fans will be required to wear a mask to enter the DakotaDome.

Seating will be sold in blocks and will be situated to adhere to social distancing protocols. Teams that make it to the championship game will be given an access code for select patrons to purchase tickets. Each school will receive a reserved seating area and a student seating area. All remaining tickets will be placed on sale to the general public on Monday, November 9. Ticketing will be coordinated through the University of South Dakota.

More information regarding the state football championships can be found through the SDHSAA.