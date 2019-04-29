SDHSAA 2019 Winter Academic Achievement Award Winners Announced
59 winter athletic and fine arts programs from around the Sioux Falls metro area have been awarded by the SDHSAA for academic achievement.
Each season the South Dakota High School Activities Association awards teams an academic achievement award if the group has a combined average GPA of 3.0 or higher. This is done during the fall, winter, and summer seasons.
The SDHSAA has released its list for winter 2019. Athletic and fine arts teams from Brandon Valley, Lincoln, O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington all made the list. O'Gorman and Washington both had a city-high 13 programs awarded for the winter season.
Brandon Valley
- All-State Band
- Wrestling Cheerleaders
- One-Act Play
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
- Girls Basketball Team
- Girls Basketball Cheerleaders
- Boys Basketball Team
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
Sioux Falls Lincoln
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
- All-State Band
- Boys Basketball Team
- Girls Basketball Cheerleaders
- Girls Basketball Team
- Debate & Individual Events
- One-Act Play
- Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group
- Visual Arts Team
Sioux Falls O'Gorman
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- Girls Basketball Team
- Girls Basketball Cheerleaders
- Debate & Individual Events
- Wrestling Team
- Boys Basketball Team
- Gymnastics Team
- One-Act Play
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
- All-State Band
- Visual Arts Team
- Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
- Wrestling Team
- Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- Gymnastics Team
- Girls Basketball Team
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
- Girls Basketball Cheerleaders
- All-State Band
- Boys Basketball Team
- Debate & Individual Events
- Visual Arts Team
Sioux Falls Washington
- Girls Basketball Team
- One-Act Play
- Gymnastics Team
- Debate & Individual Events
- Girls Basketball Cheerleaders
- Boys Basketball Team
- Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
- All-State Band
- Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
- Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group
- Visual Arts Team
- Wrestling Team
- Band Solo-Ensemble Group
The SDHSAA initiated the academic achievement awards in 1996-1997. A full list of schools and programs honored for spring 2018 can be found here.