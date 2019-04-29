SDHSAA 2019 Winter Academic Achievement Award Winners Announced

59 winter athletic and fine arts programs from around the Sioux Falls metro area have been awarded by the SDHSAA for academic achievement.

Each season the South Dakota High School Activities Association awards teams an academic achievement award if the group has a combined average GPA of 3.0 or higher. This is done during the fall, winter, and summer seasons.

The SDHSAA has released its list for winter 2019. Athletic and fine arts teams from Brandon Valley, Lincoln, O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington all made the list. O'Gorman and Washington both had a city-high 13 programs awarded for the winter season.

Brandon Valley

All-State Band

Wrestling Cheerleaders

One-Act Play

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

Girls Basketball Team

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Boys Basketball Team

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Sioux Falls Lincoln

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

All-State Band

Boys Basketball Team

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Girls Basketball Team

Debate & Individual Events

One-Act Play

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Visual Arts Team

Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Girls Basketball Team

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Debate & Individual Events

Wrestling Team

Boys Basketball Team

Gymnastics Team

One-Act Play

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

All-State Band

Visual Arts Team

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Wrestling Team

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Gymnastics Team

Girls Basketball Team

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

All-State Band

Boys Basketball Team

Debate & Individual Events

Visual Arts Team

Sioux Falls Washington

Girls Basketball Team

One-Act Play

Gymnastics Team

Debate & Individual Events

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Boys Basketball Team

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

All-State Band

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Visual Arts Team

Wrestling Team

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

The SDHSAA initiated the academic achievement awards in 1996-1997. A full list of schools and programs honored for spring 2018 can be found here .