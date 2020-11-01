SDGA Golf Hall of Fame Adds Four New Members

The South Dakota Golf Association has been creating great opportunities for golfers in South Dakota for a long time and they have seen some exceptional golfers come through our state.

To honor and remember those great golfers, the SDGA has a special place for these people in the SDGA Golf Hall of Fame.

The South Dakota Golf Association has added four new members to the SDGA Golf Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete release from the SDGA with information about all of the inductees.

The Board of Directors of the South Dakota Golf Association is pleased to announce the election of four new members to the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame. Jane Egan Noble - Jane is a four-time SDGA champion, including three Women’s Amateur Championships in 1987, 1989, and 1990. At Sioux Falls O’Gorman, she was an individual and team champion and is a member of the O’Gorman High School Hall of Fame. At New Mexico State, she was a first team NCAA All-American, had three wins, and is a member of the New Mexico State Hall of Fame. She turned professional and had seven professional victories, played in four US Women’s Open, and was a member of the LPGA Tour from 2000-2002. She is currently the teaching professional at Paradise Valley Country Club in Arizona. Jane is the daughter of SDGA Hall of Fame member Tom Egan. Jane and her husband Gary live in Fountain Hills, AZ. Byron Comstock - Byron has had a distinguished career in golf as a player and PGA professional. A standout junior player from Sioux Falls, Byron made the championship flight three times in the National Jaycee Championship. He won the SDGA Match Play Championship in 1962 and went on to play at Indiana University where he was the Big Ten individual and team championship and a second team NCAA All-American. Byron played on the PGA Tour and won the Valley of the Sun Open in Phoenix in 1971. He went on to a successful career in golf course management and development. Byron’s father Ev and brother Terry are both members of the Hall of Fame. Byron is currently retired and living in Jacksonville, Florida. Pam Hoiland - Pam Hoiland has won seven SDGA championships in her career, including one Women’s Senior Championship and six Two-Woman titles. In addition to her SDGA victories, Pam coached high school golf at Sioux Falls Roosevelt, winning two State AA team championships. Pam has also been very involved with junior golf at The Country Club of Sioux Falls for many years and given back to the SDGA in many ways, including through her service on the SDGA Board of Directors and as SDGA Board President. Pam has retired from teaching and works at The Country Club of Sioux Falls. Jeri Krsnak - Jeri Krsnak has won SDGA Championships in five decades, starting in 1981 with the first of five Husband/Wife Championships. Her 15th title came this summer in the Senior Two-Woman. In between Jeri won four Pre-Senior Championships and six Two-Woman titles. Jeri lives in Sioux Falls with her husband Rick and works at Sanford Health after retiring from the VA in 2015. The South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame is located on Elmwood Golf Course at the Holiday Inn and Suites at 2040 West Russell Street in Sioux Falls and is open to the public every day. With the addition of these four worthy members, there are now 64 members.

To find out more about the SDGA, golf news throughout the state and the upcoming 2021 schedule, you can visit their website.