SDGA Early Entry Deadlines Are Quickly Approaching

The golf season in South Dakota is much shorter than in other parts of the United States and the South Dakota Golf Association wants to make sure you make the most of your opportunities on the courses throughout the state.

Each year, the SDGA offers early entry opportunities for all kinds of their events throughout the year and this year is no different.

That said, the early entry deadlines are quickly approaching for many events this summer in South Dakota.

Here's a look at the first set of early entry events that are coming very soon.

SDGA Men's Mid-Amateur @ Prairie Green GC - June 5-6 - EARLY ENTRY DEADLINE is WEDNESDAY, May 5.

SDGA Two-Man @ Hart Ranch GC - June 12-13 - EARLY ENTRY DEADLINE is WEDNESDAY, May 12.

SDGA Husband/Wife and Senior Husband/Wife @ Hillcrest G & CC - June 26-27 - Early entry deadline is May 26.

Of course, these aren't the only events the SDGA is putting on in 2021 and for more information on those other events or for more information for the events mentioned above, you can visit their website.