SD Symphony’s Annual Fundraising Gala Going Virtual

Looking forward to a better future is something all of us are actively doing right now and that includes the members of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO). In 2022, SDSO will celebrate its 100th Anniversary. 100 years of bringing live symphonic music to our city and state!

Unfortunately, this year has brought any number of challenges to musical artists and performers and the SDSO is not immune. Every year they throw an amazing fundraising gala and this year is no exception, but there is a twist. Of course.

The SD Symphony's 2020 "Gala At Home" is coming up on Saturday, November 7, from 7 to 9 PM.

As the name implies, this year's gala is a virtual event that can be enjoyed at home with family, or with friends in your social bubble at a watch party. It will include exclusive classical music videos by the Dakota String Quartet and Dakota Wind Quintet, amazing, premium auction packages, door prizes, raffles, and even access to a pre-gala cocktail party.

There are two ticket levels for this year's gala, General tickets are $99/person and include online access to the event, you will be registered for the silent auction so you can bid on items including the premium auction packages which will only be open during the Gala, and you also receive an entry for a raffle during the Gala.

Premier tickets are $125/person and include everything the general tickets do, plus, access to an exclusive pre-Gala Cocktail Party hosted by Broadway music director, conductor, and the star of the SDSO’s ‘Tis the Season Concerts Andy Einhorn!

To check out all the extraordinary auction items and place bids, to donate, or buy tickets go to the South Dakota Symphony giving website.