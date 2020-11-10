SD Special Olympics Offering An Awesome Holiday Scavenger Hunt

The South Dakota Special Olympics has a great opportunity for you to help out their wonderful organization all while having some holiday fun.

This holiday season join in the fun as the South Dakota Special Olympics will be hosting their 2020 Virtual Scavenger Hunt.

Participants will receive their clues on a Monday in December and have until that Friday to get them in.

The holiday scavenger hunt challenge starts on Monday, December 14th, and goes until Friday, December 18th.

The cost is only $20 and it's suggested you team up with some friends and family with groups of four being ideal but whether you are flying solo or in a big group, it all is for a great cause and will be a lot of fun.

I can't wait to do this with my three little boys while we help out our friends at Special Olympics and get in the Holiday spirit.

To register and get more information about the 2020 South Dakota Special Olympics Scavenger Hunt, you can click here.

For more information on the South Dakota Special Olympics, other upcoming events as well as ways you can donate and volunteer, you can visit their website.