SD Public Universities Continue Online Summer Term

Safety comes first and the South Dakota Board of Regents announced Monday it will continue remote delivery for all public university instruction through the summer academic term.

Due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota’s public universities transitioned to online delivery March 23 for the remainder of the spring semester. Today’s announcement, which supports continuing statewide efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, extends remote delivery through the universities’ summer term. While summer programming varies by campus, the term typically begins in May and continues through early August.

The public universities’ priority is to ensure that instruction continues through the spring and summer semesters.

South Dakota Board of Regents

Schools throughout South Dakota include Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and South Dakota School for the Deaf.

Stay up to date on the status of campus operations from the South Dakota Board of Regents website.

