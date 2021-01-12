SD Officials: ‘The Ice Is Not Good This Year’

The January weather in South Dakota has been mild for the most part with only a few minor snow events. But one thing is missing: the cold temperatures. I'm not a fan of the bone-chilling cold, mind you, but ice fishing is big business, and sitting by a newly drilled hole with a pole in hand is probably the best place on earth to watch a Sunday football game.

The mild temperatures are creating unpredictable ice depths on area lakes and officials are reminding people to take extra caution.

Yesterday, it was reported that two people, ages 60 and 9, went through the ice while riding an all-terrain vehicle on Lake Poinsett near Watertown. Hamlin County Sheriff Chad Schlotterbeck put it this way: "The water is too warm." Until we see that deep-freeze it's best to know what you're doing and using extreme caution.

“If anybody’s out here, or on any of these lakes, be warned. The ice is not good this year. We’re trying to get that out there so we can avoid any more tragedies like this because it’s something we need to make people aware. They have to be careful." ~ Hamlin County Sheriff Chad Schlotterbeck

Last weekend the Aberdeen Curling Club moved their weekend hobby to the indoors, according to Dakota News Now citing, "the conditions weren’t right or safe to host a large outdoor event."