SD Native Becky Hammon Candidate for Blazers Head Coaching Job

If you know anything about basketball in the state of South Dakota, you know that Becky Hammon is one of the best to ever play the sport in our state.

Not only did she thrive in high school basketball, but she went on to have a great professional playing career and now she is excelling as an NBA assistant.

She has already paved the way for other women to follow her path as an assistant and she may be paving a path for women to be head coach one day as well.

Get our free mobile app

According to multiple reports, Hammon is a candidate for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy.

With already an endorsement from her current boss in Greg Popovich, Hammon has garnered plenty of respect from players and executives throughout the NBA.

Not only will she be interviewing for the Blazers job, but she also will be a candidate for the Orlando Magic head coaching position too according to The Athletic.

After a great resume in the WNBA racking up 6 All-Star appearances, Hammon has been an assistant in San Antonio since 2014.

Whether she gets one of these jobs or not, one thing is clear and that is Becky Hammon will soon be an NBA head coach and she will have the entire state of South Dakota supporting her.

For more information on the coaching vacancies throughout the NBA, news surrounding the current players, or information on the playoffs, you can visit the league's website.