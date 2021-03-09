Make this the third year in a row that South Dakota has come up short for a men's championship in the Summit League. North Dakota State will defend its title and play Oral Roberts Wednesday at 8:00 PM at the Sanford Pentagon. It will be the fourth straight year that the Bison are playing for the title.

Being outscored 22-9 in the final seven minutes was the key to the Bison win and dramatic comeback to beat the Coyotes 79-75 on Monday. South Dakota (14-11) first-team all-league Stanley Umude had a game-high 23 points in the loss.

How did the 4-seed Golden Eagles take down South Dakota State? It was Kareem Thompson who paced Oral Roberts with a career-high 24 points. But with only nine ticks on the game clock, the Jackrabbits Baylor Scheierman drew a foul and tied the game on a three-point play. Junior Kevin Obanor was the hero for OR with a last-second tip-in.

Now for the ladies. It was what North Dakota fans were hoping for all-ND finals. So sorry. The University of South Dakota made it 4 in a row by easily beating the Bison 81-55. Senior Liv Korngable led a quartet of Coyotes in double figures with 20 points

USD will now take on the eighth-seed Omaha today at 1:00 PM. This will be the first time an 8-seed will play for the Summit League Championship.