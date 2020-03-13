SD Legislature Approves Budget
The South Dakota Legislative main session has come to an end and it includes a 2% boost in funding for teacher salaries, state employees and people who work for nonprofits with government funding as it passed a budget that will start in July.
Along with a state pay raise the Legislature has green-lighted the hemp bill. Governor Kristi Noem says she will sign it. After the Governor vetoed a bill to legalize hemp last year she agreed to approve it this year if it met four “guardrails” that she laid out to lawmakers.
The Governor also signed into law a ban on faculty unions at state universities starting in July.
With money, leftover lawmakers have earmarked funds to build several university buildings and send a bit of money to counties to repair aging bridges.
The budget-making process was contentious at times, but in the end, lawmakers have passed a balanced budget for the 131st year.
