SD Legislature Approves Budget

The South Dakota Legislative main session has come to an end and it includes a 2% boost in funding for teacher salaries, state employees and people who work for nonprofits with government funding as it passed a budget that will start in July.

Along with a state pay raise the Legislature has green-lighted the hemp bill. Governor Kristi Noem says she will sign it. After the Governor vetoed a bill to legalize hemp last year she agreed to approve it this year if it met four “guardrails” that she laid out to lawmakers.

The Governor also signed into law a ban on faculty unions at state universities starting in July.

With money, leftover lawmakers have earmarked funds to build several university buildings and send a bit of money to counties to repair aging bridges.

The budget-making process was contentious at times, but in the end, lawmakers have passed a balanced budget for the 131st year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app