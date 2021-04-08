SD Gold Rush Youth Track and Field Registration is Open

It is that time of the year again where track meets will be happening all over including here in Sioux Falls.

Although the public and private schools in South Dakota have teams for kids to join, there are other options to get more opportunities as well.

The South Dakota Gold Rush Track and Field Club has their registration open and the forms can be found here.

Registration is open now and will close on Monday May 24.

South Dakota Gold Rush is a non profit youth track and field club that was created to provide youth in rural communities and inner cities a chance to be involved in structed youth track and field clubs.

You have to love all the expanded sporting opportunities for youth in the Sioux Falls and South Dakota area and this may be a perfect fit for your kid too!