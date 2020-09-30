SD Artisan Fair Spotlights Handmade Artisans This Weekend

Due to the fact that I am a fall holiday fiend, I have very fond memories of attending numerous autumn arts & crafts shows. Well, I have the memories and the boxes full of delightfully crafted, handmade ceramics.

Halloween ghosts, goblins, and witches, Thanksgiving pilgrims, turkeys, and cornucopias, and Christmas - -everything, can be found in stacks of boxes in my basement.

Back when the children in my life were small, those boxes were opened and emptied every year. Every room in my house had decorations for each fall celebration. Now, I rarely get them out, but I still savor the memories!

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4, you have the chance to make some memories of your own by stopping into the Midwest Handmade South Dakota Artisan Fair. It's going on in the Sioux Empire Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 1.

Saturday hours are 10 AM to 4 PM and Sunday's are 10 AM to 3 PM. Admission is free, concessions are available, there will be door prizes and there is even a Kids' Game Area.

You are going to see over 80 artisans, all of whom hand makes the items they sell. Ceramics (my personal favorites) and pottery, jewelry, clothing, knit & crocheted items for adults, kids, and babies, hair, skin, and other beauty items, paintings, furniture, glass items, candles - -and that is the shortlist, will all there for you to see.

The organizers ask that everyone be respectful of the artisans, staff, and other patrons, by socially distancing, sanitizing your hands, and wearing a mask. (They will have a very limited supply of free masks available).

For more information, see Midwest Handmade's South Dakota Artisan Fair online and on Facebook.