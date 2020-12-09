SculptureWalk Founder In Sioux Falls Announces Retirement

After 18 wonderful years with the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk, the founder and director Jim Clark is officially retiring.

Since its inception, Clark has been the driving force behind the huge success of this public art exhibit. The Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is known to draw local, regional, and national artists to view the collection of eclectic sculptures. Clark's involvement and passion for the arts has a lot to do with the continued success of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

In a press release, SculptureWalk Board President Regan Smith explains that Clark's vision is why the City of Sioux Falls is seeing growth in the community's support for art programs and other business endeavors. "Jim has made an impact locally, regionally, and nationally in the art community. SculptureWalk and the Arc of Dreams are big factors in the growth of downtown Sioux Falls economically, culturally, and as a tourist destination. I can’t imagine what our City or downtown would be without Jim Clark," says Smith. Not only has the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk generated revenue for the artists creating sculptures but also the downtown businesses and the city itself.

Thousands of tourists visit Sioux Falls just to see this "one-of-a-kind" art experience. Throughout Jim Clark's career with the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk, he has brought 836 sculptures to the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls. The Arc of Dreams sculpture is by far the most magnificent sculpture the walk has ever had, and Clark led the way during the installment.

The Board of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk does plan to hire a new director who will work very closely with Clark during the 2021 installment of new sculptures. The new director will take over the show from there.

Jim Clark's legacy will always live on through the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to the public arts, Jim!