Sculpture Walk Downtown Sioux Falls

Monday morning I decided it was time to insert a little culture in my world and see what this Sculpture Walk in Downtown Sioux Falls was all about. Over the years I've heard about it, read about it but had never hit the sidewalks and taken a closer look. I decided it was time so I loaded up, grabbed a cup of coffee, and set off to a closer look.

Turns out Sculpture Walk is more than I thought. Each of the displays has a small sign with sponsor information and a little bit about the work of art.