Score a Free Starbucks Reusable Holiday Cup Tomorrow

Earlier this year Starbucks said that they are planning on eventually eliminating straws. So to help reduce environmental impact and lessen waste, the popular coffee chain is giving away a free Starbucks reusable cup! Yes, you read that right! It's free, there is no catch! So how does one get this free reusable cup? Well according to Bustle:

If you order your favorite holiday beverage on Nov. 2, you’ll get your free, limited-edition reusable cup in that ever-so-fetching shade of iconic Starbucks red. Seriously, all you have to do is order that Peppermint Mocha you've been craving since last year, and you'll get yourself a reusable cup (while supplies last, of course). Additionally, if you visit a Starbucks store from Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, and purchase a beverage with your trusty reusable cup after 2 pm, you’ll also receive 50 cents off your drink order.

The article goes on to say that four new holiday cup designs are being rolled out this year. So hurry up and head to any one of these Sioux Falls locations and score yourself a free Starbucks holiday cup will supplies last!

3601 W 41st Street

418 South Minnesota Avenue

4808 S. Western Avenue

4101 S Louise Avenue (Hy-Vee)

1601 S Sycamore Drive (Hy-Vee)

1900 S Marion Road (Hy-Vee)

3020 E 10th Street (Hy-Vee)

3000 South Minnesota Avenue (Hy-Vee)

1021 Highline Place (Target East)

Source: Bustle