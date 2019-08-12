The last time a survey was done on the number of foster kids there are in the U.S. in 2017, the numbers were staggering. On any given day they are over 443,000 children in foster care. Of these, over 114,000 cannot be returned to their families and will await adoption for months, years, and in some cases, never.

There are a number of wonderful organizations in our area which support foster kids and families in a variety of ways. Royal Family Kids Camp provides a week-long camp for children of neglect and abuse. Family Visitation Center helps foster children and their biological parents stay connected.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) represents children during court proceedings, East River Foster Parent Network supports foster parents and Fostering Hope supports the development of children in foster care.

These are the non-profit groups being supported today when you swing into any Scooter's Coffee location in Sioux Falls today (Monday, August 12) and order your favorite beverage. Today is Scooter's "Day of Giving" and 100% of sales will be donated to the above-mentioned organizations.

To explore becoming a foster family visit Foster One South Dakota.

