Science Says Bald Is Better

Study says bald men are more successful, masculine, and intelligent. I'm not going to argue and I will make sure as many people as possible see this.

Back in the 90's there weren't nearly as many men lathering up the shaving cream and rocking the clean shaven skull.

Bald has it's benefits according to a story in Yahoo!

If your male partner is worried about losing his hair, you can now let him know that his life is only going to get better: Bald men are often seen as more successful and dominant than men with lush locks , a study from 2012 found, according to Business Insider . The research says that women tend to find hairless men to be larger, stronger, and more powerful, too.

