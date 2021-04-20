Schulte Subaru Donates $100K to Sioux Falls Humane Society

The generosity of the Sioux Empire never ceases to amaze me and on Saturday night that generosity was front and center at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Inside the Convention Center, the 2021 Sioux Falls Humane Society Paws to Celebrate Event took place with a great crowd of supporters.

Many gathered to support the Sioux Falls Humane Society at their annual event and really cool items like a Michael Jordan autographed shoe to trips and more were auctioned off to help raise money.

Every single year in addition to the money raised from the Paws to Celebrate event itself, Schulte Subaru takes a portion of their sales and donates it to the Sioux Falls Humane Society at this event.

Last year prior to the pandemic, Schulte Subaru had their largest donation of $100,000 but even with the COVID-19 situation in 2020, Schulte Subaru was still able to donate over $78,000 on Saturday.

They weren't done though with that amount as Mike and Sarah Schulte personally added the remaining amount to reach the $100,000 mark once again.

The moment had the entire crowd emotional and brought tears to many as once again no matter the circumstances we saw an amazing show of generosity that will help out so many animals in our community.

So a BIG shout out to the Sioux Falls Humane Society for all the work they do, all the people who helped donate thousands this weekend, and Schulte Subaru for delivering on a huge check for a great cause.

For more information on adopting a pet from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, you can visit their website for hours and information.