Schools Consider Bill Collector for Overdue Lunch Accounts

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — The Lead-Deadwood School District is considering turning delinquent lunch accounts over to a collection agency.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that unpaid accounts total $7,800. Superintendent Dan Leikvold figures the district will have a difficult time collecting about half of the amount.

Principals typically deal with overdue accounts. The school board recently discussed enlisting the help of a bill collector to seek payments and to handle cases in small claims court. The board made no decision and is expected to continue discussing the idea at future meetings.

