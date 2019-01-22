School Superintendent Cancels School With YouTube Song

When it's time to cancel school due to weather situations most school superintendents let the local media know, make some calls, and send out some text messages.

That's not what the Missouri Valley Community School District Superintendent Brent Hoesing in west central Iowa does. He lays down some sweet tracks to let students and parents know they are in for a snow day.

On Tuesday (January 22) Missouri Valley Schools posted on their YouTube and Facebook pages that: "Due to weather concerns, there will be NO School on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, including practices, activities, wrap-around, and Little Reds services."

Hoesing then broke out into a reworked version of Bruno Mars's "Uptown Funk" with awesome lyrics like:

We’re closed Tuesday, till the roads are cleared by the snow plow man. We’re Closed Tuesday, don’t blame me or the weathermann. We’re Closed Tuesday, back to school as soon as we can. We’re Closed Tuesday, I sure wish it were sunny break it down. Girls singing hallelujah. Boys singing hallelujah. Teachers singing hallelujah!

Apparently, this isn't the first time that Hoesing has started to... well, sing. He has also riffed using “Ice Ice Baby,” "Everybody (Backstreet's Back),” “Let It Snow,” "Can't Stop the Feeling!" and “Johnny B. Goode."

Well played Super... well played!