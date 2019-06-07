School for the Deaf Property Sale Approved

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today finalized the sale of the South Dakota School for the Deaf property, located at 2001 East 8th Street in Sioux Falls, to the Sioux Falls Ministry Center.

“Today’s agreement is the result of years of planning and preparation to continue providing top-quality education and services to the deaf community while maximizing the use of State resources,” said Governor Noem. “I’m thankful for the personal care and attention Governor Daugaard put into this project, and I’m proud of the final result I signed today. This transaction will allow services to remain modern and responsive, and I’m confident this will benefit all parties involved.”

The transaction brings to a close a series of negotiations over the past two years to sell the former residential school and campus. The sale was first authorized in 2017 by the South Dakota Legislature under provisions of House Bill 1210, with additional provisions added in the 2018 session as part of House Bill 1064.

The South Dakota Board of Regents, on behalf of the School for the Deaf, is acquiring the former TCF Bank building, located at 4101 West 38th Street in Sioux Falls, to house School for the Deaf programs and services.

School for the Deaf administration and staff will continue to provide services at the East 8th Street location until renovations are completed at the TCF site.

Following renovations at the new location, the building at 4101 West 38th Street will be home to South Dakota School for the Deaf, as well as the Sioux Falls offices of SDSU Extension and the South Dakota Department of Health.

Source: Kristin Wileman