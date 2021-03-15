School Delays & Cancellations Due to Winter Storm-Monday, March 15
School delays and cancellations - Monday, March 15, 2021, 6:55 AM
Adrian School District - 2 HR Late Start
Arlington - No School
Avon School District - Closed
Baltic School District - Closed
Beresford School District - Closed
Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed
Bon Homme School District - Closed
Boyden-Hull School District - 2 HR Late Start
Brandon Valley School District - Closed
Bridgewater Emery School District - Closed
Brookings School District - Closed
Canistota School District - Closed
Canton School District - Closed
Centerville School District - Closed
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Chamberlain School District - 2 HR Late Start
Chester Area School District - Closed
Colman-Egan School District - Closed
Dakota Christian High School - Closed
Dakota Wesleyan University - Closed
Dell Rapids School District - Closed
Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed
DeSmet - Closed
Edgerton High School - Closed
Elk Point-Jefferson - 2 HR Late Start
Elkton School District - Closed
First Baptist Children's Center - No Preschool, Daycare/After School Programs Open
Flandreau School District - Closed
Freeman Academy - Closed
Freeman School District - Closed
Garretson - Closed
Gayville-Volin School District - 2 HR Late Start
George/Little Rock School District - 2 HR Late Start
Hanson School District - Closed
Harrisburg School District - Closed
Hills-Beaver Creek - Closed
Holy Trinity Catholic School - 2 HR Late Start
Howard School District - Closed
Inwood Christian School - 2 HR Late Start
Irene-Wakonda School District - 2 HR Late Start
James Valley Christian High School - 2 HR Late Start
Lennox School District - Closed
Madison Central School District - Closed
Madison Christian & St. Thomas - Closed
Marion School District - 2 HR Late Start
McCook Central High School - Closed
Mitchell Christian School - Closed
Mitchell School District - Closed
Mitchell Technical - Closed
Montrose School District - Closed
Northwest Iowa Community College - Closed
Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed
Parkston School District - Closed
Plankinton School District - Closed
Rutland School District - Closed
Scotland School District - 2 HR Late Start
Sioux Center School District - 2 HR Late Start
Sioux Falls Christian - Closed
Sioux Falls Lutheran - Closed
Sioux Falls Public School District - Closed
Sioux Valley School District - Closed
Southeast Tech - Closed
Southwest Minnesota State - Closed
Stewart School - Closed
Tea School District - Closed
Tri-Valley School District - Closed
Vermillion - 2 HR Late Start
Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed
Volga Christian School - Closed
Wagner Community School District - Closed
West Central School District - Closed
West Lyon Community School - 2 HR Late Start
Westside Christian School - Closed
Snow Alert
City of Brandon
City of Crooks
City of Dell Rapids
City of Garretson
City of Hartford
City of Madison
City of Sioux Falls
Road Conditions