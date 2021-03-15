School delays and cancellations - Monday, March 15, 2021, 6:55 AM

Adrian School District - 2 HR Late Start

Arlington - No School

Avon School District - Closed

Baltic School District - Closed

Beresford School District - Closed

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Closed

Bon Homme School District - Closed

Boyden-Hull School District - 2 HR Late Start

Brandon Valley School District - Closed

Bridgewater Emery School District - Closed

Brookings School District - Closed

Canistota School District - Closed

Canton School District - Closed

Centerville School District - Closed

Central Lyon School District - Closed

Chamberlain School District - 2 HR Late Start

Chester Area School District - Closed

Colman-Egan School District - Closed

Dakota Christian High School - Closed

Dakota Wesleyan University - Closed

Dell Rapids School District - Closed

Dell Rapids St. Mary - Closed

DeSmet - Closed

Edgerton High School - Closed

Elk Point-Jefferson - 2 HR Late Start

Elkton School District - Closed

First Baptist Children's Center - No Preschool, Daycare/After School Programs Open

Flandreau School District - Closed

Freeman Academy - Closed

Freeman School District - Closed

Garretson - Closed

Gayville-Volin School District - 2 HR Late Start

George/Little Rock School District - 2 HR Late Start

Hanson School District - Closed

Harrisburg School District - Closed

Hills-Beaver Creek - Closed

Holy Trinity Catholic School - 2 HR Late Start

Howard School District - Closed

Inwood Christian School - 2 HR Late Start

Irene-Wakonda School District - 2 HR Late Start

James Valley Christian High School - 2 HR Late Start

Lennox School District - Closed

Madison Central School District - Closed

Madison Christian & St. Thomas - Closed

Marion School District - 2 HR Late Start

McCook Central High School - Closed

Mitchell Christian School - Closed

Mitchell School District - Closed

Mitchell Technical - Closed

Montrose School District - Closed

Northwest Iowa Community College - Closed

Oldham-Ramona School District - Closed

Parkston School District - Closed

Plankinton School District - Closed

Rutland School District - Closed

Scotland School District - 2 HR Late Start

Sioux Center School District - 2 HR Late Start

Sioux Falls Christian - Closed

Sioux Falls Lutheran - Closed

Sioux Falls Public School District - Closed

Sioux Valley School District - Closed

Southeast Tech - Closed

Southwest Minnesota State - Closed

Stewart School - Closed

Tea School District - Closed

Tri-Valley School District - Closed

Vermillion - 2 HR Late Start

Viborg-Hurley School District - Closed

Volga Christian School - Closed

Wagner Community School District - Closed

West Central School District - Closed

West Lyon Community School - 2 HR Late Start

Westside Christian School - Closed

Snow Alert

City of Brandon

City of Crooks

City of Dell Rapids

City of Garretson

City of Hartford

City of Madison

City of Sioux Falls

Road Conditions

Get our free mobile app