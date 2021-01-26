School Delays & Late Starts

School Delays and Cancellations Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Avon - 1 HR Late Start
Bon Homme - 2 HR Late Start
Colome - 1 HR Late Start
Elk Point-Jefferson - 2 HR Late Start
Gayville-Volin - 2 HR Late Start
Scotland - 2 HR Late Start
Winner - 2 HR Late Start

Other Weather Related Announcements

