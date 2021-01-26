Get the latest weather and travel information from the links below.

School Delays and Cancellations Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Avon - 1 HR Late Start

Bon Homme - 2 HR Late Start

Colome - 1 HR Late Start

Elk Point-Jefferson - 2 HR Late Start

Gayville-Volin - 2 HR Late Start

Scotland - 2 HR Late Start

Winner - 2 HR Late Start

Other Weather Related Announcements

Enter your number to get our free mobile app