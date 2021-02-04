School Closings, Late Starts, Area Weather Information

Roger Mcclean

Thursday, February 4

School Delays and Closings 

Schools Running 2 Hours Late

Adrian
Alcester-Hudson
Baltic
Beresford
Bon Homme
Bridgewater-Emery
Canton
Central Lyon
Edgerton
Freeman
Freeman Academy
Hills-Beaver Creek
Inwood Christian
Lennox
Luverne
Marion
McCook Central
Montrose
Parker
Tri-Valley
West Central
West Lyon
Worthington

Schools Closed

Rock Rapids
Tea School District

Get the latest weather and travel information from the links below.

Other Weather-related Announcements

Snow Alert for City of Brandon
Snow Alert for Crooks
Snow Alert for Dell Rapids
Snow Alert for Garretson
Snow Alert for City of Sioux Falls

