School Closings and Delays
If you have any doubt about the effects of the recent storm activity in our area, just check out this list of school closings for our area, courtesy of our media partner, KSFY-TV/
Andes Central School District
Closed Friday
Brandon Valley School District
Closed Friday
Bridgewater Emery School District
Closed Friday
Chester Area School District
Closed Friday
Due to area flooding
Hanson School District
Closed Friday
Howard School District
Delayed 2 hours Friday
Buses Running 2 Hours Late
Madison Central School District
Closed Friday
McCook Central High School
Closed Friday
Mitchell Christian School
Closed Friday
Mitchell School District
Closed Friday
Montrose School District
Closed Friday
Oldham-Ramona School District
Closed Friday
No Friday School for Students or Staff
Parkston School District
Closed Friday
All activities are also canceled for the day.
Plankinton School District
Closed Friday
Wagner Community School District
Closed Friday
Dakota State University
Closed Friday
Dakota Wesleyan University
Closed Friday
Mitchell Technical Institute
Closed Friday
Source: KSFY Television