So after college you want to open up a business and setup your enterprise here in South Dakota. The retail business is one of the industries that make our state strong. Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for to pursue your dream

According to the Watertown Public Opinion the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) has scholarships for students to South Dakota technical schools or colleges to pursue careers in the retail industry with the Jerry Wheeler Scholarship Program. Those who are looking to follow their post-secondary education will find opportunities in retail-related fields, such as culinary arts, auto repair, business administration, pharmacy and many others.

Applications are available at South Dakota University’s and technical school financial aid offices or online at sdra.org/EducationEvents/ScholarshipProgram .

South Dakota Retailers.org

In 2018, the Watertown Public Opinion reports the SDRA awarded nine scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,000. The applicant who receives the top score from SDRA’s scholarship committee receives an additional $500 Tom Morrison Scholarship in memory of past SDRA president Tom Morrison.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must plan to enroll in a retail-related course of study at a technical school, college or university in the fall of 2019 and must desire a career as an owner, manager or employee in a retail field. Students planning to attend vocational schools, colleges or universities outside of South Dakota are eligible if they graduated from a South Dakota high school.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 22, 2019.