Scarecrow Festival Scaring Up Some Crafty Fun This Weekend

Scarecrows, and balloons, and treats, oh my! This Saturday, November 7, from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Washington Pavilion First Floor Lobby, you're invited to the Scarecrow Festival.

This is another Sioux Falls Alive event meant to get you and your family out and about, in safe environments to enjoy doing things together. There will be several "crafty" activities like making paper plate scarecrows, handprint crows, and even a scarecrow planter.

Radley Rex, the Washington Pavilion mascot will be there greeting you and taking photos with all of his buddies who come for a visit.

Mr. Twister, balloon artist extraordinaire, will be at the Scarecrow Festival from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM doing tricks, telling funny jokes, and of course, crafting amazing sculptures, animals, hats & more, out of colorful balloons!

Upstairs in the 2nd-floor lobby of the Pavilion, there will be a vendor fair with beauty and wellness products, art, and more. So you can do a little shopping for yourself, too!

Fall treats and beverages will be available for purchase, just in case you and the kids need a snack and a drink.

All first-floor lobby activities are free, but admission will be charged ($7 for kids 3 to 17 and $14 for adults) to explore and participate in all the additional activities available in the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center. Unless of course, you are a Pavilion member, in which case everything is included.

You are asked to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols (including the wearing of a mask) during your visit.

For more information see The Washington Pavilion Scarecrow Festival online or call 605-367-6000.