Scammers Target South Dakota Businesses with Stolen Credit Cards

Out of state scammers are at it again. This time, they have South Dakota businesses in their sights.

KSFY TV is reporting the South Dakota Attorney General's Office is warning business owners throughout the state to watch out for a potential scam from people out-of-state attempting to purchase goods with stolen credit cards.

According to KSFY, multiple South Dakota business owners have already been contacted on what initially appear to be legitimate orders.

The Attorney General's Office wants to remind business owners to always verify email orders, especially if they come from a customer that's new to your business.

KSFY reports there are a couple of easy ways business owners can protect themselves.

One, get in the habit of verifying the identity of the buyer before advancing the transaction. Or, make sure you contact the buyers credit card company to verify the card the buyer is attempting to use has not been stolen.

Source: KSFY TV