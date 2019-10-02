You now have one less option to pay your parking tickets in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting there are no longer any more of those yellow parking citation payment boxes located in downtown Sioux Falls.

The city of Sioux Falls Parking Division removed all the boxes as of Tuesday, (October 1) in a move designed to save the city roughly $10,000 annually.

The city recently issued a press release stating the yellow payment boxes have become underutilized thanks to all the different options now available to make parking ticket payments.

According to KSFY, online payments have begun to take over the parking citation payment world.

Matt Nelson, Sioux Falls Public Parking facilities manager. told KSFY, "Online payments have reduced the use of parking citation payment boxes to less than 0.03 percent of all parking citations issued."

The next time the meter maid leaves you an unexpected gift on your window, don't worry, there are still six other options available for you to choose from. They are:

Online at www.siouxfalls.org/parking

By phone at 605-367-8170

By mail with the included envelope

By dropping off your payment at any Sioux Falls First PREMIER Bank location, or at the City Hall drive-up drop box located to the east of City Hall

And finally, payment can also be made in person, on the ground floor of the Sioux Falls City Hall, at 224 West Ninth Street

Source: KSFY TV