Jimmy Dean Sausage Recalled, May Contain Metal Pieces

Jimmy Dean is recalling more than 30,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage because it may contain pieces of metal.

On Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement that Jimmy Dean Heat ’n Serve Original Sausage Links made with Pork & Turkey were being recalled. According to Food Safety News the frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018. As of this time, at least 5 people said they found metal in the sausage links.

The recalled products are 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.