Saturday Night Drive by Shooting Injures Sioux Falls Man

In this case the only injury received was an injured ankle, which was very fortunate as multiple shots were fired in this seemingly random act.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened around 8:15 PM Saturday as the victim was walking in the area of 12th Street and Summit Avenue.

“There was a silver or gray car that pulled up next to him. A passenger hung out the window pointed a gun and fired five to eight times. (The suspect) didn’t shoot it directly at him, but it was pointed at the ground and the victim thought that one of the bullets ricocheted and hit him in the ankle.”

Clemens says a witness in that area heard the gunshots and called police. Meanwhile the injured man continued walking and made it to 12th Street and Grange Avenue before police located the victim who was not seriously injured, but was treated at the hospital.

The person who was wounded also admitted that he had just moved to Sioux Falls which decreases the chances that this person was actively targeted making this incident more likely a fluke.

