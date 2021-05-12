Saturday in the Park Announces Headliners

As a Sioux City native, Saturday in the Park is a 4th of July weekend tradition! We wait patiently all year to find out the next year's lineup. Then, last year, their 30th Anniversary celebration was canceled due to Covid-19.

However, Saturday in the Park is back this year bigger and better than ever.

To hopefully keep crowd sizes smaller, the event will be two days instead of one! (I also think it's a way to kind of squeeze in the 30th and 31st anniversary. So now everything is back on track!)

Friday night's (July 2) festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and go until about 10:30, concluding with headliner AJR!

Saturday night (July 3) will begin around 2 p.m. and go until 10:30, concluding with headliner John Fogerty! And as is tradition, fireworks! I mean, it is the 4th of July weekend after all!

AJR is a trio made up of brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met. You may know them from their hits "I'm Ready," "Bang," and "Way Less Sad."

John Fogerty is a legendary rocker. He was part of Creedance Clearwater Revival and has had a successful solo career. Expect to hear your favorites like "Bad Moon Rising," "Proud Mary," and "Centerfield."

Saturday in the Park 2021 will still take place at Grandview Park with a few changes. Due to construction on the water towers, the entire park will be fenced in with alcohol sales throughout the park instead of only in the beer garden. There will still be a designated Kid's Zone and an alcohol-free family area. Due to the park being fenced in, there will be three entrances: one off of 24th Street, one at the top of the hill at the peak of the road, and one behind the bandshell.

While Saturday in the Park will still remain a free event, general admission tickets will be required.

Masks, as of right now, are also required to attend.

There will still be a second stage, known as the Abe Stage, and more main stage acts announced at a later date.

Also, more information regarding the free tickets will be forthcoming.