Two Sioux Falls residents are looking for a temporary place to live today after a fire damaged the duplex they had been living in Saturday afternoon.

KSFY TV is reporting that a fire broke out in a duplex unit located at 2517 S Duluth Avenue just before 4:10 PM on Saturday, (July 21). Once fire crews arrived on scene, they discovered a large amount of smoke, resulting from a small fire that was burning on the second story of the structure.

According to KSFY , crews were immediately able to extinguish the blaze, but unfortunately, there was just too much smoke and water damage for the two residents to stay in the dwelling.

Both residents were able to make it out safely, without being injured from the fire.

KSFY reports that both residents are now being assisted by the American Red Cross to find temporary housing while the owner of duplex makes the necessary repairs to the home to make it habitable once again.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind all area residents to test their smoke detectors monthly to make sure they are working properly. Also, it's a very good idea to have an evacuation plan in place for your family, in the event a fire should break out.

Source: KSFY TV

