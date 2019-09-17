Satellite Imagery Shows Effects of Extreme South Dakota Flooding

The spring/summer of 2018 was vastly different than the year of 2019. Just how much water and flooding we have had can easily be seen through the eye of a satellite passing over the state of South Dakota.

The effects of the Midwest flooding is extreme due to high spring rainfall and a very wet summer season. As a result, more acres of farmland were left unplanted than in any other state this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

These images of southeastern South Dakota clearly show the James River is still overflowing its banks. The images were provided by EROS, Earth Resources Observation and Science Center, which is located in Sioux Falls.

To put numbers to the crisis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has claimed that 3.9 million acres are designated farmland here in South Dakota that we're unable to be planted this year due to flooding.