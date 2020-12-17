Santa Festival Saturday at Washington Pavilion

This holiday happening is the second to the last of the holiday events in the Sioux Falls Alive series of family-friendly festivals going on at the Washington Pavilion.

The Santa Festival is happening on Saturday, December 19, from 11 AM to 4 PM, and all activities in the Pavilion First Floor Lobby are free! Masks are required for this event per the Sioux Falls City mask mandate.

The Pavilion's mascot Radley Rex will be joining the fun again, plus you can meet, greet and take photos of the Cowgirl character.

Santa, (the star of this event) will be visiting with children from noon to 3 PM. Kids can meet Santa, tell him their Christmas wish lists, and have a photo taken with him. They can also visit Santa's Workshop and write a letter. Mrs. Claus will be in the Raven's Children's Studio too.

There will be make-and-take craft projects like making a yarn-wrapped Christmas tree, Santa handprints, and Paper Ball Reindeers.

Vendor booths with art, beauty, wellness products and more, will be located in both the first and second-floor lobbies, so you can do a bit of holiday shopping. When tummies start rumbling, you can purchase tasty fall treats and beverages from Leonardo's Cafe.

More fun and activities can be found in the Pavilion's other museums, for an admission fee (unless you're a member, in which case- - it's free!) and children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

They will be showing the wonderful Christmas movie, The Polar Express in the Wells Fargo Cinedome and you can get tickets online ($6 or $5 for members), or at the box office.

The Pavilion is following COVID-19 safety protocols, so you will be expected to wear a mask, wash your hands, and socially distance, for the safety of you, your family, and others.

For more information see the Washington Pavilion Santa Festival online or call 605-367-6000.