Sanitizer Store Opens in Eastern Sioux Falls

You could say that the phrase, "strike while the iron is hot!" is very appropriate to the opening of a new store on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. But in this case, the phrase might be altered to, "strike while the hand sanitizer is hot!"

When I read the story about this new store in Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, the only surprise was, that someone hadn't done it sooner.

Clear-San Company LLC was started by Marcus Johannes, a business owner from the Twin Cities, who has other pursuits including being a real estate agent. He obviously recognized the upcoming need for an abundance of hand sanitizer and began having it manufactured in Minnesota.

Clear-San's product is an 80% isopropyl alcohol containing sanitizer that can be used on all surfaces, including your hands. Need a 55-gallon drum of it? They've got it. Need to refill the 3-ounce bottle you're carrying around in your purse? They'll do it.

Johannes said that they will fill any plastic bottle which you bring into the store. They also have half-gallon and gallon jugs, 5-gallon buckets and will ship directly to businesses.

Additionally, Clear-San is selling other products in high demand during this COVID-19 crisis, including masks and gloves.

The business plan for Clear-San began as a proposed 6 month to one-year existence, but now Johannes indicates they are developing other products that may extend the life of this venture. With three existing stores and even more set to open soon, it's not hard to understand why.

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan