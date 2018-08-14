Sanford POWER Volleyball Program Developing Athletes Year-Round

The Sanford POWER Volleyball Program continues to develop and improve players across the region with individual, partner, small group, and team training sessions.

High school volleyball season has arrived and players from around the state are ready to get back on the court. Players and teams that are looking for extra opportunities to learn and grow have the chance to attend workouts at the Sanford POWER Volleyball Program .

The Sanford POWER Volleyball Program hosts individual, partner, small group, and team training sessions year round. Emphasis will be placed on oral areas of the game including:

Increase explosiveness and power

Improve core strength and posture

Develop overall athleticism, lateral quickness and agility

Incorporate shoulder mobility/injury reduction exercises

Strength exercises are age and skill level appropriate

Sanford Knee Injury Prevention Program (SKIPP)

Sports Nutrition education presentation available

Sessions are available and can be scheduled through the Sanford Fieldhouse , and by phone at 605-312-7800.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.