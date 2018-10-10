Although the weather is cooling down, golf remains a hot topic in Sioux Falls coming off the wildly successful debut of the Sanford International PGA Tour Champions tournament.

The Sanford POWER Golf Academy can help you hone your game all year. It’s available to all individuals, as well as partners, small groups and teams, looking to develop their game – no matter their age or ability.

With an emphasis on improving clubhead speed and increasing driving distance, educating on nutrition and injury prevention and improving overall athleticism, the academy is designed to specifically cater to your swing and health needs.

The Sanford POWER Golf Academy is the most comprehensive golf program in the region, bringing together skill work with sports science, physical therapy, and strength and conditioning. Our team of experts can help you move better, feel better and play better.

Options include:

Golf Movement and Performance Analysis

Golf Movement/Mobility Services

Strength, Speed, and Power Training

Golf Nutrition and Hydration Services

Coaching led by PGA Teaching Professional Todd Kolb

Please call the Fieldhouse front desk for more details at 605-312-7800

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.