Sanford POWER Golf Academy Calls Sioux Falls Courses Home

Look around the City of Sioux Falls and you will see that our golf courses continue to show an increase in play. Now, two local organizations have come together, not only for the enjoyment of the game of golf but for health and wellness.

A new partnership between Sanford Golf and Sioux Falls Golf will bring the three city municipal courses and the Sanford POWER Golf Academy together. According to Todd Kolb, director of Sanford Sports Academies, the golf academy will now have the City’s three outstanding courses serve as their home courses.

“We feel this is a great opportunity for the community to have more options when it comes to health and wellness and really create a unique partnership between the best public golf courses in Sioux Falls and our academy, our Sanford Wellness Centers and Great Shots.”

As a Sioux Falls Golf season-pass holder, what does that mean for you? Perks!

15% discount on Sanford Wellness Center memberships

50-percent discount on Great Shots Golf bay rental rates

15 % discounts on greens fees and season-pass options for Sanford Employees

Mom & dad, how about replacing your kid’s game controller with a golf club?