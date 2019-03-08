Sanford POWER Celebrating 20th Anniversary with Open House

Sanford POWER is celebrating its 20th Anniversary, and to commemorate two decades of athlete training, the Sanford Fieldhouse is hosting an open house from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 28 to all who are interested in attending.

This event is free for everyone. Whether you are a current POWER athlete or you are interested in joining the team, don’t miss out on athlete-friendly snacks, prize drawings to win memorabilia autographed by elite POWER athletes such as Carson Wentz, Matt Cullen, and Zach Zenner and free t-shirts to the first 75 visitors.

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well-established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.